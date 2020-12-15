Man charged in fatal Wisconsin shooting resigns as firefighter

MILWAUKEE - Hales Corners officials say the man charged in a fatal shooting in Milwaukee that prosecutors say involved an argument over basketball has resigned his position as a firefighter in the village.

Caesar Fuentes, 23, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 24-year-old Andre Nicholson early Sunday.

Police say the two men argued over which high school basketball team was better at a Third Ward bar.

A criminal complaint says Nicholson struck Fuentes and was asked to leave the bar. The complaint says Fuentes followed him outside and shot him six times.

