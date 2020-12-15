Local agency shows what happens when you put string lights in recycling bin

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many of us have endured the frustration of untangling Christmas tree lights. Just imagine how annoying it must be for an employee at a recycling plant?

Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste demonstrated what happens to lights when they go into the recycling in a TikTok video.

“Philthy Philm” gets quite upset when he has to pull tangled lights out of a recycling machine.

The agency says old lights should be dropped off at the Resource Recovery Park for free recycling. That’s located at 1919 Holland Road, Gate #3, in Appleton.

Another holiday item that cannot be recycled: wrapping paper!

Have additional questions about recycling? Visit: https://www.recyclemoreoutagamie.org/

