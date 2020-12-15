Advertisement

Local agency shows what happens when you put string lights in recycling bin

Philthy Philm of Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste gets upset with tangled string...
Philthy Philm of Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste gets upset with tangled string lights.(Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many of us have endured the frustration of untangling Christmas tree lights. Just imagine how annoying it must be for an employee at a recycling plant?

Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste demonstrated what happens to lights when they go into the recycling in a TikTok video.

“Philthy Philm” gets quite upset when he has to pull tangled lights out of a recycling machine.

The agency says old lights should be dropped off at the Resource Recovery Park for free recycling. That’s located at 1919 Holland Road, Gate #3, in Appleton.

Another holiday item that cannot be recycled: wrapping paper!

Have additional questions about recycling? Visit: https://www.recyclemoreoutagamie.org/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus cases, COVID-19 deaths well below averages; state receives fewest test results in 3 months
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
Wisconsin’s electors cast votes for Biden as Trump exhausts legal challenges
Waves crash ashore along the Bay of Green Bay
Water levels declining on Lake Michigan
An officer with the Elizabethtown Police Department says all four children “were in dangerous...
Shawano County deputies find two pounds of meth in vehicle

Latest News

Appleton school board approves new plan bringing elementary students back to the classroom
Volunteers and board members dressed as Santa Claus and elves are delivering 300 goodie bags to...
Santa Claus, elves deliver for Fresh Meals on Wheels
Report: UW System schools falling behind peers
Police lights file graphic.
Casco rollover victim identified