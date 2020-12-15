INTERVIEW: Addiction struggles and the holidays

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The holiday season is a joyous time for some, but it can be a challenging time for people with addictions or for their loved ones. The pandemic has created more anxiety and more isolation.

Tina Baeten of the Jackie Nitschke Center talks about the struggles, the triggers, and the help that’s available. Learn more in the interview above, then visit the Smart Recovery website for meetings near you, an online community, and other information -- including helpful advice for getting the most out of those meetings.

