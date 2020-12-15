Heroes of Oshkosh group gains members, gives more during pandemic

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A year ago Action 2 News first reported on the Heroes of Oshkosh Facebook group that gained thousands of members in a matter of days.

The group’s mission is to help those in need, and they formed the page just in time.

“We just celebrated the one year start-up anniversary on the 11th of December,” said Adam BellCorelli.

The Heroes of Oshkosh Facebook group formed to give the community an online forum where people can ask for things they need, or post the services and items they can offer to others.

BellCorelli is amazed at the good timing of its formation.

“To think that we were going for three months or four months there when shutdown happened here - it’s just wild,” said BellCorelli.

He found it wild to see how the opportunity for sharing grew during the pandemic and how the situation changed what people needed.

“So much of it for a long time went to food and people looking for food, not only because they couldn’t afford it, but also they couldn’t get to where the services that were providing it,” said BellCorelli.

Deliveries of basic needs like food and essential items continue, and BellCorelli says over this year they’ve helped with donations of more than 1,000 mattresses and hundreds of washers and dryers from one neighbor to another.

Lately there have been calls for help with the holidays, with many willing to assist.

“We live in such a generous community, it’s so much fun to watch and to be a part of and to help facilitate that giving,” said BellCorelli.

BellCorelli is excited to see how that giving spirit will continue beyond the pandemic.

“Be aware of the good you can do in your community and in our community,” said BellCorelli. “Your contributions are definitely appreciated and so stay engaged and stay active, particularly on the page. We really appreciate it.”

The group is always in need of volunteers to help facilitate deliveries of donations. Learn more by contacting BellCorelli through the Heroes of Oshkosh group or the Community Connect page, which keeps people updated on all the volunteer projects Heroes members do.

BellCorelli adds there are now also Heroes groups for Omro, Fond du Lac, Neenah, Sheboygan, Winneconne, and Waushara County.

