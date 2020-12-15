Green Bay Public School Board slightly moves needle to get kids back in schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Area Public School Board members, for several hours, discussed how to get kids back in the classroom.

The board did readjust its gating criteria and approved allowing some students to be on campus for various activities regardless of gating criteria.

The first priority are special education students, who can come back to in person learning as long as the community spread per 100,000 over a two week period stays below 1,000 positive cases.

As of Monday, the positive case rate in Brown County, according to the school district’s website, was 691.

The board also approved in person activities for some athletics, co-curricular activities and specialized education courses.

Superintendent Stephen Murley said instructors and staff who would run those activities would have to apply with district administration.

“We have thought really deeply about how this not only impacts our students in these programs, but also the adults that lead the programs. Certainly, this is a voluntary choice coaches and advisors make,” said Murley.

Some of those activities could start before the Holiday break.

The board also approved increasing its trigger to move between onsite, blended, and off-site learning models from 200 to 250 cases per 100,000 over a two week period.

At this point the change still keeps all students in an online learning model.

“I think that I supported the 200, I think there were other people who would want us to go higher. I know there are other districts who proposed 300, and Rhonda you were interested at 500; trying to find common ground here tonight,” said Board Vice President Kristina Shelton who proposed the change.

The gating criteria will be revisited

The district will be sending out another survey to families this week asking their thoughts on bringing kids back to the classroom.

The board also approved adjusted requirements for graduation and grading options.

