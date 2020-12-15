Fox Cities tourism sees $11 million loss since March

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The COVID-19 pandemic has cost the Fox Cities tourism industry $11 million since March, according to new numbers shown Monday night, as well as a huge chunk of room tax revenue.

While travel is expected to pick up, the local numbers continue to take a hit.

Those numbers were the focus of a discussion during a meeting of the Fox Cities Area Room Tax Commission Monday evening.

“We have, as of December 1st, lost nearly $11 million in visitor spending since March 15th based on just direct event cancellations,” said Pam Seidl, the Executive Director of the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau.

According to a memo from the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau, that lost revenue comes from the cancellation of 176 conferences and sporting events.

In addition, overall room tax revenue is down by 55%, and that is money which goes to cover the cost of local construction projects, such as the Champion Center in Grand Chute.

“We’re projecting that thru 2021, if there was no change in the current state of room tax collections there are sufficient funds being collected or available in reserves to meet all of those debt service payments,” said Bob Buckingham, the Grand Chute Community Development Director.

While that’s good news, it’s unclear how soon large event gatherings will be able to resume, which is the driving force behind visitor spending in the Fox Cities.

“We have certainly changed our marketing focus in the short term focus on the short term leisure travel car trips. We are well suited to built that into our recovery. It’s a little different than what we normally do, because we are so focused on large group activities,” said Seidl.

2019 was also a record year for tourism in the Fox Cities, but surveys show it might not reach that level again until 2024. That trend is similar across the entire United States.

