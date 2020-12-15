EXCLUSIVE: DHS Secretary-Designee talks about Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rollout

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News got an exclusive, one-on-one interview with DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm Tuesday to talk about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the state.

By Wednesday, all 49,725 expected doses of the vaccine will be delivered to 8 hubs throughout the state.

Question: Wisconsin is expecting another shipment from Pfizer next week, how many doses are expected?

Andrea Palm: “We don’t know for sure yet what we’ll get from Pfizer next week. The feds have told us they’ll give us weekly allocation numbers, we expect those numbers potentially on Fridays, but again I think everybody’s still sort of getting in the groove around how this whole distribution is going to work.”

Question: If Moderna gets ‘Emergency Use Authorization’ from the FDA this week, when will Wisconsin get its first doses of that vaccine?

Palm: “Should the Moderna vaccine get approved, about 100,000 doses.”

Question: The Pfizer vaccines are being shipped to 8 hubs throughout the state, who will then distribute to smaller facilities throughout the state. Is distribution based on population?

Palm: “This will evolve as well... so as the advisory committees, whether it’s the Federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices or our state Disaster Medical Assistance Committee, we will take their recommendations and help push that into an algorithm that will help us distribute the vaccine. Some of the things that the our advisory committee here at the state level is talking about this week, are ways to think about how you make sure that the distribution of vaccine is equitable and reaching the most vulnerable populations. It is absolutely population based and as we have more recommendations about, you know, how how to factor in comorbidities, how to factor in poverty for example or other factors that the committee tell us is important to make sure that the distribution is equitable, we will do that moving forward but but you’re right at this point, it is solely population based.”

Question: Health care workers will get the vaccine first, along with those in long-term health facilities, but who is next after that?

Palm: “What we understand is essential workers are next.”

Question: Essential workers is a broad category, will it be broken down into job title or something else? We’ve been asked if teachers or grocery store workers will be in that group.

Palm: “I honestly don’t know whether they will go all the way to job title, or whether they will do things like an essential worker who has significant contact with the public or essential workers who are in jobs with folks who can’t be vaccinated, so kids -- that would catch your teachers... so I don’t know whether they’ll go job description by job description or whether they’ll make these broader buckets for our consideration.”

Question: What if people miss their time to go in or miss their age group?

Palm: “While we’re all excited and are anxious for our time for our point our place in line, to your point, you won’t get shut out if you miss it. We’ll do a lot of that kind of work to make sure we do everything we can to increase the number of people who are getting vaccinated and those reminders will be a really important part of that.”

Question: “When can we expect to start seeing progress of ending this pandemic now that we’ve started vaccinating?

Palm: “It’s a such a great question and I know it is what we are all desperately waiting for. We don’t totally know the answer to that question yet ... it’s something that the researchers are trying to figure out right now. I would say we are a good six to seven months, at least away from that. It’s a new tool into our toolbox and it ultimately will will be the tool that trumps all other tools, but we’ve got to get further down the road before we are at that place that we could stop utilizing the other tools in our toolbox.”

