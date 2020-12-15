De Pere school board approves return to in-person learning

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The school board for the Unified School District of De Pere has voted to bring elementary school students back into the classroom, effective next month.

The school board approved a plan Monday night to bring elementary students from 4K through 6th grade back for in-person learning five days a week starting Monday, January 11. Middle and high school grades 7-12 will have a hybrid model in which they attend school in-person two days -- with half of the school population attending on alternating days -- and learn from home three days each week.

The board will consider bringing middle and high school students back to the classroom 5 days a week at its meeting in January.

Parents will have the option of placing their students in a full-time virtual learning program.

While students are in school, they’ll have to follow safety protocols which include wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Earlier this month, district leaders said the plan was vetted by health professionals.

“All of these plans that we presented today have been reviewed with the medical community and the health departments, we have made some changes and we continue to reach out to them,” said Unified School District Superintendent Ben Villarruel.

The School Board voted in early August on a plan on how to begin the 2020-2021 school year, but as Action 2 News first reported in September, the district switched to virtual learning due to too many students and staff out on quarantine.

RELATED: Virtual learning continues for students at Unified School District of De Pere

RELATED: De Pere School Board comes up with gating metric to open schools

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.