Advertisement

De Pere school board approves return to in-person learning

De Pere school district office
De Pere school district office
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The school board for the Unified School District of De Pere has voted to bring elementary school students back into the classroom, effective next month.

The school board approved a plan Monday night to bring elementary students from 4K through 6th grade back for in-person learning five days a week starting Monday, January 11. Middle and high school grades 7-12 will have a hybrid model in which they attend school in-person two days -- with half of the school population attending on alternating days -- and learn from home three days each week.

The board will consider bringing middle and high school students back to the classroom 5 days a week at its meeting in January.

Parents will have the option of placing their students in a full-time virtual learning program.

While students are in school, they’ll have to follow safety protocols which include wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Earlier this month, district leaders said the plan was vetted by health professionals.

“All of these plans that we presented today have been reviewed with the medical community and the health departments, we have made some changes and we continue to reach out to them,” said Unified School District Superintendent Ben Villarruel.

The School Board voted in early August on a plan on how to begin the 2020-2021 school year, but as Action 2 News first reported in September, the district switched to virtual learning due to too many students and staff out on quarantine.

RELATED: Virtual learning continues for students at Unified School District of De Pere

RELATED: De Pere School Board comes up with gating metric to open schools

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus cases, COVID-19 deaths well below averages; state receives fewest test results in 3 months
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
Wisconsin’s electors cast votes for Biden as Trump exhausts legal challenges
Waves crash ashore along the Bay of Green Bay
Water levels declining on Lake Michigan
An officer with the Elizabethtown Police Department says all four children “were in dangerous...
Shawano County deputies find two pounds of meth in vehicle

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
Casco rollover victim identified
Leon Taylor escaped from a van in Indiana.
Murder suspect escapes Green Bay company’s van at McDonald’s
Fire engulfs a Town of Harris home on Monday, December 14, 2020.
85-year-old found dead in Marquette Co. blaze
Man charged in fatal Wisconsin shooting resigns as firefighter