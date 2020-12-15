Advertisement

Casco rollover victim identified

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CASCO, Wis. (WBAY) - The man who died in a weekend crash that injured one other person was identified Tuesday as Thomas Geldmeyer. He was 54 years old and from Forestville.

Geldmeyer’s Chevy SUV crashed Saturday on Highway 54 at South View Lane. The sheriff’s office received the emergency call at 7:09 P.M.

Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski said Geldmeyer was driving west when he lost control after hitting a patch of ice on the ride. The SUV crossed the center line, hit a ditch and rolled over several times.

Geldmeyer was ejected. He was transported by Luxemburg Rescue. He died at the hospital.

A 55-year-old Forestville woman was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by the Luxemburg Fire Department. She hasn’t been publicly identified. Joski said the woman would survive her injuries.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.

