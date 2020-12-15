Beaver Dam man pleads guilty to homicide

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Court officials say a Beaver Dam man has pleaded guilty to murdering his ex-wife in March of 2019.

According to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Ulisses Medina Espinosa pleaded guilty Tuesday to First Degree Intentional Homicide.

The District Attorney’s Office says Medina entered a home in Beaver Dam while his ex-wife and their child were visiting Medina’s parents, and then shot his wife more than a dozen times. His ex-wife was an Illinois Assistant State’s Attorney.

Officials add the child, who was five at the time, witnessed the murder, and then provided details about the shooting to police.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 5.

State law says Medina Espinosa must be sentenced to life, buy may ask for release to community supervision after a time set by the judge.

A sentencing agreement, according to officials, calls for the State to recommend that the defendant be allowed to petition for release after 50 years in prison.

