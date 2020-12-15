Advertisement

Beaver Dam man pleads guilty to homicide

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Court officials say a Beaver Dam man has pleaded guilty to murdering his ex-wife in March of 2019.

According to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Ulisses Medina Espinosa pleaded guilty Tuesday to First Degree Intentional Homicide.

The District Attorney’s Office says Medina entered a home in Beaver Dam while his ex-wife and their child were visiting Medina’s parents, and then shot his wife more than a dozen times. His ex-wife was an Illinois Assistant State’s Attorney.

Officials add the child, who was five at the time, witnessed the murder, and then provided details about the shooting to police.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 5.

State law says Medina Espinosa must be sentenced to life, buy may ask for release to community supervision after a time set by the judge.

A sentencing agreement, according to officials, calls for the State to recommend that the defendant be allowed to petition for release after 50 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus cases, COVID-19 deaths well below averages; state receives fewest test results in 3 months
Leon Taylor escaped from a van in Indiana.
Murder suspect escapes Green Bay company’s van at McDonald’s
Waves crash ashore along the Bay of Green Bay
Water levels declining on Lake Michigan
An officer with the Elizabethtown Police Department says all four children “were in dangerous...
Shawano County deputies find two pounds of meth in vehicle

Latest News

Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Almost half of results were positive Tuesday
Tom Lehr, an area veteran and truck driver, helped deliver thousands of wreaths from the Wreath...
Veteran honors fallen military members, delivers wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Lawmakers’ Christmas tree removed from state Capitol
Homes hitting the market continue to sell fast.
Amid pandemic, home values keep rising in Northeast Wisconsin