Appleton school board approves new plan bringing elementary students back to the classroom

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The school board of the Appleton Area School District approved a new plan for bringing elementary students back to the classroom next month.

Students in 5K through 4th grade will be back in school every day. Students in 5th and 6th grades will be on a hybrid schedule: Half of the students will attend classes in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, the other half on Thursdays and Fridays; the three days they’re not in school will be for online and virtual learning. Families of 5th and 6th graders will find out which days they’re assigned to before the winter break.

The new schedule takes effect January 19.

The school board considered other options previously, which had all elementary classes on a hybrid model.

No decisions were made for middle or high schools or early childhood classes, so virtual learning will continue for the foreseeable future.

A letter to school district families says the instructional benefit, developmentally appropriate practices and safety were key considerations for the making the change for the younger students.

Parents who want their children to remain in virtual learning in the second semester, or move from virtual to in-person learning, should contact the school district’s Attendance and Enrollment Department.

