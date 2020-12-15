Advertisement

AAA expects 34 million fewer Americans to travel this holiday season

It’s a 30% drop
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – AAA Travel is projecting a nearly 30% drop in holiday travel this year.

It’s expecting at least 34 million fewer U.S. residents will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, compared to a year ago.

“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations,” said AAA Travel Senior Vice President Paula Twidale. “That will not be the case this year.”

Many Americans may be listening to advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which warns against travel over the holidays during the pandemic.

AAA Travel predicts nearly 3 million Americans will fly over the holidays.

That’s down almost 60% from a year ago.

About 81 million people will travel by car, about 25% fewer than during the 2019 holiday season.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus cases, COVID-19 deaths well below averages; state receives fewest test results in 3 months
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
Wisconsin’s electors cast votes for Biden as Trump exhausts legal challenges
Waves crash ashore along the Bay of Green Bay
Water levels declining on Lake Michigan
An officer with the Elizabethtown Police Department says all four children “were in dangerous...
Shawano County deputies find two pounds of meth in vehicle

Latest News

A Texas mother said she wasn't allowed by her autistic son's side during a haircut.
‘Her behavior was inexcusable’: Supercuts apologizes after manager refuses mom at autistic son’s haircut
Police lights file graphic.
Casco rollover victim identified
Leon Taylor escaped from a van in Indiana.
Murder suspect escapes Green Bay company’s van at McDonald’s
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears