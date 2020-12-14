Wisconsin presidential electors to meet Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s presidential electors will meet Monday to officially cast ten votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, the Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Saturday in the Trump campaign’s lawsuit seeking to overturn election results.

President Trump appealed to the high court after a lower court judge dismissed the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court also denied a lawsuit filed by Ken Paxton, the Texas Attorney General, who wanted the high court to overturn results in four battleground states, including Wisconsin. That would have handed the election to President Trump.

More than 100 Republican members of Congress signed on to that effort.

“These lawsuits don’t impact what we’re going to do tomorrow,” said Democratic Elector Khary Penebaker. “It’s a stark reminder that there are a group of people that want to steal democracy from the hands of America’s voters. We simply didn’t let that happen and our American institution stood up to that political and legal nonsense. I’m glad things worked out in our favor, and we’re going to vote tomorrow for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Meanwhile, President Trump took to Twitter Sunday about the election.

How do states and politicians confirm an election where corruption and irregularities are documented throughout? A Swing State hustle! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020

MOST CORRUPT ELECTION IN U.S. HISTORY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020

Biden won the popular vote in Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes.

Wisconsin’s Electoral College members will meet at 12 p.m. at the Capitol in Madison.

