Advertisement

Wisconsin court says voters decide if they are confined

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled it is up to each individual voter to determine for themselves whether they are “indefinitely confined” and therefore able to request and submit an absentee ballot without showing photo identification.

The Monday ruling came in a case filed earlier this year by the Wisconsin Republican Party against the Dane County clerk.

The court in March ordered the clerk to stop telling voters that because of the pandemic and a statewide stay-at-home order, anyone could request an absentee ballot as indefinitely confined and therefore not have to present a photo ID.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
State: Less than 3,000 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday
No one was injured after a vehicle drove into a church Sunday in Little Chute.
No injuries reported after vehicle drives into church
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
Wisconsin’s electors cast votes for Biden as Trump exhausts legal challenges
Parents and students protest in front of Green Bay Area Public School's main office wanting the...
Students, parents demand Green Bay public schools return to in-person learning
Police lights file graphic.
Man ejected, woman trapped after rollover crash in Casco Saturday

Latest News

Salvation Army volunteers sort donations
Salvation Army needs volunteers to distribute donations
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
Wisconsin's 10 Electoral College votes go to Biden
Hand sanitizer in an empty restaurant
Restaurant industry faces grim future
Application, qualifying details announced for UW System’s student health care worker initiative
Hundreds of toys fill tables in the Expo Center at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds for The...
The Salvation Army of Fond du Lac has one last Christmas request