What to recycle this holiday season

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An increase in online shopping is expected to increase the waste at local landfills. There are ways to reduce that waste by recycling.

Most cardboard boxes can be recycled. Break them down before putting them in the recycling bin.

Many toy boxes can be recycled if you tear off the clear plastic window.

“Like Barbie dolls, they come in those big tall boxes that have a window on it, a plastic window so you can see what you’re buying, and a lot of toys come in that. Our facility has the ability to recycle that or bring them to the guys that will recycle them. If you have the time to take off that plastic, that helps a lot in the end,” says Mark Walter, Business Development Manager, Brown County Port & Resource Recovery Department.

Not for the recycling bin: plastic bags and wrapping paper.

Consider taking your plastic bags to stores that have bins for them.

Questions? Visit: https://www.browncountyrecycling.org/

