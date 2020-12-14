Advertisement

UW Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines to employees Monday

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer...
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - UW Health says its employees will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.

The hospital system received its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning.

The shipment was taken to “ultra-cold storage freezers” ahead of distribution. Pfizer recommends the vaccine be stored in commercially-available low temperature freezers. The freezing process can extend vaccine shelf life for up to six months.

The vaccine can be stored for five days in common refrigeration units at hospitals. CLICK HERE for frequently asked questions about the Pfizer vaccine.

Action 2 News is reaching out to hospitals in Northeast Wisconsin to find out when they’ll be getting shipments.

The vaccine was delivered to hubs across the country Monday morning. States will then work to distribute the vaccines to health care systems.

Frontline health care workers and nursing home patients and employees will be the first to get the two-dose vaccine.

New York critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay received the vaccine Monday morning during a live event. “I feel hopeful today. Relieved,” Lindsay said.

The vaccine is distributed based on state population. “So what they’ve done is they’ve just said it’s going to by state population. So the percentage you’ll get of their first shipment will be based on your state population and go from there,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health President and CEO.

Dr. Rai will be answering questions about the vaccine Tuesday and Thursday on Action 2 News This Morning. Have a question? Email news@wbay.com.

Miss a Dr. Rai segment? View them here: https://www.wbay.com/health/drrai/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
State: Less than 3,000 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday
No one was injured after a vehicle drove into a church Sunday in Little Chute.
No injuries reported after vehicle drives into church
Parents and students protest in front of Green Bay Area Public School's main office wanting the...
Students, parents demand Green Bay public schools return to in-person learning
Police lights file graphic.
Man ejected, woman trapped after rollover crash in Casco Saturday
Wisconsin electors to cast votes for Biden as Trump exhausts legal challenges

Latest News

A team of scientists, known as 'Team Halo,' has generated more than 20 million views on TikTok...
Scientists spread vaccine awareness on TikTok
A Colorado couple’s young child refused to wear a mask while on an airplane in Denver.
Family kicked off flight after toddler refuses to wear mask
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
‘Relieved’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
Former legislator Nygren takes job leading Wisconsin Association of Health Plans