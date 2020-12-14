UW Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines to employees Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - UW Health says its employees will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.

The hospital system received its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning.

The shipment was taken to “ultra-cold storage freezers” ahead of distribution. Pfizer recommends the vaccine be stored in commercially-available low temperature freezers. The freezing process can extend vaccine shelf life for up to six months.

Our first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived this morning. The first UW Health employees will receive the vaccine this afternoon, following federal and state guidelines to begin vaccinating frontline healthcare workers. pic.twitter.com/FiyZwS59hs — UW Health (@UWHealth) December 14, 2020

The vaccine can be stored for five days in common refrigeration units at hospitals. CLICK HERE for frequently asked questions about the Pfizer vaccine.

Action 2 News is reaching out to hospitals in Northeast Wisconsin to find out when they’ll be getting shipments.

The vaccine was delivered to hubs across the country Monday morning. States will then work to distribute the vaccines to health care systems.

Frontline health care workers and nursing home patients and employees will be the first to get the two-dose vaccine.

New York critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay received the vaccine Monday morning during a live event. “I feel hopeful today. Relieved,” Lindsay said.

The vaccine is distributed based on state population. “So what they’ve done is they’ve just said it’s going to by state population. So the percentage you’ll get of their first shipment will be based on your state population and go from there,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health President and CEO.

Watch LIVE as the first person in New York gets vaccinated: https://t.co/a3p8QOtK6w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 14, 2020

