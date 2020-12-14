The Salvation Army of Fond du Lac has one last Christmas request

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Fond du Lac asked, and the community responded, donating thousands of gifts for its Christmas distribution programs. All of the generosity, however, has left The Salvation Army a little overwhelmed, and now the Corps in Fond du Lac has one more request.

The Expo Center at the Fond du Lac County Fairground is full of Christmas cheer. Thousands of items, including toys, clothes, books, stuffed animals and more have been donated to Christmas distribution programs, like Toys for Tots, the Angel Tree, and Adopt-a-Family. The Salvation Army said its need doubled this year as close to 700 families were seeking assistance for almost 1,800 kids.

“We’re just fine on being able to fulfil them, says Crystal Ognan, the Social Services Director for The Salvation Army of Fond du Lac. She adds, “Our main need now is just having people to help us shop for those kids for our distribution.”

Distribution is set for Wednesday, but with hundreds of Christmas wishes left to pack up, The Salvation Army is in desperate need of volunteers to help.

According to Major Kim Welch, “We have Angel Tree tree kids that we have to fill bags for and we have to have people go out and shop off of these tables, fill those bags and we have to get all of this done before Wednesday, so we really need some help.”

Only about ten volunteers were on-hand Monday, the number is usually triple that, even when the community need has been less.

Volunteers are working as hard and as fast as they can, but they know time is running low so they are encourage others to come help -- even if only for an hour. It’s worth the experience as volunteer Douglas Kiehnau says, “One year we handed out food baskets here and it was a laundry basket and I handed a woman a laundry basket and she said what about this laundry basket and I said you get to keep it and she started balling right there because she got to keep a laundry basket. And you know how that tugs at a person’s heart? That’s why I do it.”

You don’t need to sign to volunteer, The Salvation Army is just asking anyone interested in helping to show up at the Expo Building at the County Fairgrounds between 9 A.M. and 3 P.M. on Tuesday.

