Shawano County deputies find two pounds of meth in vehicle

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies seized about two pounds of meth from a vehicle in Shawano County Sunday morning.

At about 10:15 a.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Highway 45 in the Village of Tigerton. Deputies were attempting to locate a 36-year-old woman with active felony probation warrants.

At the scene, deputies discovered a 35-year-old man sleeping in a vehicle on the property. The man was on probation for meth delivery charges.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says deputies discovered about two pounds of meth and about $7,000 in the vehicle.

A search warrant was executed at a home on the property. Investigators found marijuana, meth and “illegal contraband.”

The woman and man were taken into custody. They are being held at the Shawano County Jail. No names were released.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman, a Tigerton resident, was booked on an active felony probation warrant.

The man, a Mosinee resident, was booked on charges related to the incident.

If you have additional information on this case, call the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office at 715-526-7905.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.