RATHER COLD TONIGHT... MILDER MID-WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The blustery wind will calm down this evening and overnight temperatures will tumble. With the fresh snow on the ground across east-central Wisconsin, tonight’s lows will fall into the single digits. Some northern areas may slip below zero.

Despite a much colder morning on Tuesday, afternoon temperatures will be similar to today’s... in the mid 20s for highs. Winds will be light, out of the east. Clouds will be thin during the morning, but should thicken into the afternoon. Mostly cloudy conditions will then last into Wednesday.

Most of this week looks quiet and dry. Temperatures should get back into the 30s for highs by the middle of the week, and nighttime lows will generally run in the 20s. The next, more widespread chance of precipitation will likely be a bout of snow showers passing through the area late Friday night. That will be a fast moving system, and we should be dry by Saturday morning. Winds could get a bit blustery Friday and Saturday, but any snow accumulation looks minimal at this time. In fact, our weather should to stay fairly quiet through Christmas.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: N/E 2-7 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clear evening, high clouds at night. Bitter cold with light winds. LOW: 7

TUESDAY: Filtered sunshine with thickening clouds. Cold, but calm. HIGH: 25 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some breaks late. Not as cold. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Snow showers (or a mix) at NIGHT. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy early, but some PM sunshine expected. A bit blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, but seasonably mild. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild, but breezy. HIGH: 39

