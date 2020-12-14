Packers defeat Lions, take NFC North title
DETROIT (AP) - Aaron Rodgers ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 31-24 and clinched the NFC North title.
The Packers knocked Matthew Stafford out of the game with a rib injury in the fourth quarter and went on to win their third straight game and second straight division championship.
The Lions scored first and pulled into a tie late in the second quarter, but they simply couldn’t stop Rodgers.
The NFC North Title is head coach Matt LaFleur’s second title in as many years as he has coached the Packers.
The Packers’ win also put them in first place in the NFC, as they hold the tie breaker over the New Orleans Saints. During Week 3, the Packers defeated the Saints in New Orleans by a score of 37-30.
The Saints fell to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday afternoon by a score of 24-21. The Packers also got help in clinching the title with a loss by the Minnesota Vikings, who fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-14.
The current NFL playoff picture includes the Packers and Saints in the NFC, with the Steelers and Chiefs in the AFC. The Chiefs and Packers have each clinched their divisions, while the Steelers and Saints have each clinched a playoff berth.
In addition, this week the Packers became the first NFL franchise to record 800 wins.
Next week, the Packers will host the Carolina Panthers (4-9) Saturday night, with kickoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Lions will travel to Tennessee to play the Titans (9-4) at noon on Sunday.
Catch up on post-game reaction on the Action 2 News at 10, as well as Cover 2 at 10:35.
The Milwaukee Bucks also got in on the celebration Sunday evening, sounding off on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.