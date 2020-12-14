Packers defeat Lions, take NFC North title

DETROIT (AP) - Aaron Rodgers ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 31-24 and clinched the NFC North title.

The Packers knocked Matthew Stafford out of the game with a rib injury in the fourth quarter and went on to win their third straight game and second straight division championship.

The Lions scored first and pulled into a tie late in the second quarter, but they simply couldn’t stop Rodgers.

The NFC North Title is head coach Matt LaFleur’s second title in as many years as he has coached the Packers.

Matt LaFleur is now 2-2 in NFC North titles. #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 14, 2020

The scene from Detroit. https://t.co/KA7A0ZWKXp — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 14, 2020

The Packers’ win also put them in first place in the NFC, as they hold the tie breaker over the New Orleans Saints. During Week 3, the Packers defeated the Saints in New Orleans by a score of 37-30.

The Saints fell to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday afternoon by a score of 24-21. The Packers also got help in clinching the title with a loss by the Minnesota Vikings, who fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-14.

#Packers Davante Adams wearing a division championship hat on the postgame zoom. Kings of the North...once again 🧀 pic.twitter.com/Xeusj7leeQ — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) December 14, 2020

#Packers finish it, 31-24. NFC North CHECK, #1 Seed, CHECK with three to play. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 14, 2020

And the Packers now have the No. 1 seed in the NFC under thrown own control with three weeks to go. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 14, 2020

The current NFL playoff picture includes the Packers and Saints in the NFC, with the Steelers and Chiefs in the AFC. The Chiefs and Packers have each clinched their divisions, while the Steelers and Saints have each clinched a playoff berth.

In addition, this week the Packers became the first NFL franchise to record 800 wins.

New day, new milestone for this team https://t.co/TZ533vg0hk — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 14, 2020

Next week, the Packers will host the Carolina Panthers (4-9) Saturday night, with kickoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Lions will travel to Tennessee to play the Titans (9-4) at noon on Sunday.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: "I feel like this team has a lot of role players...There are so many guys that have specific roles...players embrace those roles and it lifts the entire squad."



When players do their role (or 1/11th)...things click. Packers offense is clicking. — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) December 14, 2020

The Packers mindset after clinching the NFC North is on Davante Adams' T-shirt: https://t.co/xXik3YdfJq pic.twitter.com/KTyp0CuymC — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 14, 2020

Aaron Rodgers has played in four NFC Championship Games. None of them has been at home. Rodgers has his sights on the No. 1 seed. "To have the whole thing come through Green Bay is something we've talked about," Rodgers said.... https://t.co/FgFii7Nsac pic.twitter.com/mSlkUX1IQt — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 14, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks also got in on the celebration Sunday evening, sounding off on Twitter.

