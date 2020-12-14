On the Clock: NFC North Champs, Rodgers for MVP?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 31-24 and clinched the NFC North title. WBAY’s Green Bay Packes panel discussed the game and much, much more.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• Packers: Top Seed in NFC

• Is Davante Adams, Rodgers’ best receiver ever?

• MVP Talk: Rodgers vs. Mahomes

• What I Heard / Best Reaction Following the Game

• Ad Libs

The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/The Athletic’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth.

Sunday Sports Night: Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 P.M. on WBAY-TV.

