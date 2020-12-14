Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Timber Rattlers’ affiliation with Brewers extended, upgraded

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers extended their affiliation with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and it came with a promotion. The Timber Rattlers will be ranked an A-Advanced affiliate. The new designation brings some responsibilities for the team and its stadium in Grand Chute. President Rob Zerjav talks about those responsibilities and the advantages that come with being a high-A minor league team.

