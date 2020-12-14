Former legislator Nygren takes job leading Wisconsin Association of Health Plans

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Former high-ranking Wisconsin Assembly Republican John Nygren has accepted the position of Executive Director of the Wisconsin Association of Health Plans.

Nygren, of Marinette, retired from the legislature this month, saying he wished to pursue opportunities in the private sector.

“I look forward to using my experience in health insurance and government to guide the Wisconsin Association of Health Plans,” said Nygren. “The pandemic has presented unique challenges for health care and forced the industry to quickly adjust to unique needs. My experience guiding complicated legislation into law will help the Association during these uncertain times.”

Nygren served as chair of the powerful Joint Committee on Finance for several terms. The committee is responsible for budget writing and state spending. He represented the 89th Assembly District in northern Wisconsin for 14 years.

Wisconsin Association of Health Plans says it is “the voice of 12 community-based health plans that provide health insurance coverage in every county of the state to individuals employers and government programs.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.