Coronavirus cases, COVID-19 deaths well below averages; state receives fewest test results in 3 months

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin received 7,350 coronavirus test results in the past 24-hour period and reported 2,122 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

It’s the fewest test results since September 21. It’s the fewest new cases since October 6 -- if you don’t include the 1,300 confirmed on the day after Thanksgiving, an outlier when many testing facilities were closed for the holiday.

The positivity rate was 28.87%. As we’ve reported, health experts need to see that below 5% to consider the COVID-19 virus getting under control.

By the state’s calculations, the preliminary 7-day average through Sunday is 27.8%. That’s down from a peak of 37.2% back on November 11, when you consider the results per person.

If you count every test -- that is, for people tested multiple times -- the 7-day average is 10.6%, down from its peak of 17.8% on November 12. However, counting each person only once is the standard method used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its federal reporting and is a better indication of the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

New cases were reported in 66 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 12 more deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,068. The death rate remains 0.93% of all coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day.

The deaths were in 10 counties: Chippewa, Crawford, Dunn (2), Menominee, Milwaukee, Oconto, Rock, Washburn, Waukesha (2) and Winnebago. Cases and deaths by county in Wisconsin are listed later in this article. After the state’s report, the Appleton city health department reported the death of a COVID-19 patient in their 40s and Sheboygan County reported the death of a patient in their 80s. These will be added to the state’s report in the coming days.

To date, more than 46% of Wisconsin’s population has been tested for the coronavirus at least once: 438,895 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and two-and-a-quarter-million (2,255,994) tested negative.

The number and percentage of cases still active continues to decline after peaking in November. There are 44,749 current cases diagnosed in the last 30 days that haven’t been medically cleared, which is 10.2% of all known cases. The state says 390,003 people (88.9% of cases) are considered recovered.

Wisconsin is averaging 3,509 new cases and 47 deaths per day over the last 7 days.

Gov. Tony Evers says the state is due to receive 49,725 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine this week, with health care providers and nursing homes first in line to receive them. Another 49,725 doses will be shipped to Wisconsin for their second dosing. CLICK HERE to read more about the distribution plans.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

On Sunday, the state reported 87 more people hospitalized for serious COVID-19 symptoms, bringing the total number of people ever hospitalized for COVID-19 to 19,249, or 4.4% of all known cases. The 7-day average is 147.6 hospitalizations per day, so that metric is below average.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports 1,425 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Sunday, with 318 in intensive care.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals are currently treating 86 COVID-19 patients, including 13 in intensive care. The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 107 COVID-19 patients, 26 in ICU.

We’ll get updated figures later Monday afternoon.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 6 patients Monday, one less than Sunday. Since it opened on October 14, the field hospital has treated 156 people as of late last week.

HOSPITAL READINESS

According to the WHA, statewide there are 239 ICU beds open, which is 16.34% of all the intensive care beds, and 1,957 of all types of medical beds are open, or 17.51%.

The Fox Valley region, which serves 8 counties, has 17 ICU beds (19.23%) and 12.9% of all beds open. The Northeast region, serving 7 counties, has 49 ICU beds (23.67%) and 24.16% of all beds open.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The need for personal protective equipment (PPE) remains unchanged from Saturday. Eighteen of the state’s 134 hospitals have less than a week’s supply of gowns, 13 are short on paper medical masks, 11 have less than 7 days’ worth of goggles, and 9 are in need of N95 masks.

MONDAY’S UPDATES IN PROGRESS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Wisconsin*

Adams – 1,199 cases (+12) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 879 cases (+5) (13 deaths)

Barron – 4,043 cases (+22) (50 deaths)

Bayfield - 831 cases (+12) (16 deaths)

Brown – 24,339 cases (+7) (150 deaths)

Buffalo – 908 cases (+4) (6 deaths)

Burnett – 917 cases (+5) (15 deaths)

Calumet – 4,397 cases (+16) (30 deaths)

Chippewa – 5,463 cases (+39) (61 deaths) (+1)

Clark – 2,507 cases (+1) (44 deaths)

Columbia – 3,882 cases (+15) (19 deaths)

Crawford – 1,466 cases (+3) (11 deaths) (+1)

Dane – 30,653 cases (+179) (113 deaths)

Dodge – 9,697 cases (+23) (87 deaths)

Door - 1,786 cases (11 deaths)

Douglas – 2,643 cases (+24) (14 deaths)

Dunn – 3,165 cases (+9) (20 deaths) (+2)

Eau Claire – 8,514 cases (+28) (65 deaths)

Florence - 379 cases (+2) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 9,601 cases (+22) (59 deaths)

Forest - 781 cases (20 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Grant – 3,851 cases (+13) (70 deaths)

Green – 2,022 cases (+10) (8 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,288 cases (+1) (9 deaths)

Iowa - 1,491 cases (+8) (5 deaths)

Iron - 398 cases (10 deaths)

Jackson - 2,067 cases (+5) (6 deaths)

Jefferson – 6,041 cases (+34) (45 deaths)

Juneau - 2,199 cases (+19) (8 deaths)

Kenosha – 10,984 cases (+69) (178 deaths)

Kewaunee - 1,839 cases (22 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,146 cases (+30) (43 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,154 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Langlade - 1,674 cases (+16) (29 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,206 cases (+15) (36 deaths)

Manitowoc – 5,537 cases (+37) (47 deaths)

Marathon – 10,986 cases (+56) (142 deaths)

Marinette - 3,311 cases (+20) (36 deaths)

Marquette – 1,102 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Menominee - 648 cases (+6) (9 deaths) (+1)

Milwaukee – 77,545 (+427) (816 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 3,060 cases (+17) (20 deaths)

Oconto – 3,521 cases (+28) (34 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 2,616 cases (+7) (46 deaths)

Outagamie – 14,993 cases (+60) (141 deaths)

Ozaukee - 5,549 cases (+9) (43 deaths)

Pepin – 570 cases (5 deaths)

Pierce – 2,607 cases (+14) (21 deaths)

Polk – 2,687 cases (+29) (20 deaths)

Portage – 5,135 cases (+16) (43 deaths)

Price – 857 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

Racine – 15,806 cases (+47) (221 deaths)

Richland - 979 cases (+5) (13 deaths)

Rock – 10,924 cases (+34) (103 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,014 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Sauk – 4,061 cases (+26) (21 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,059 cases (+10) (8 deaths)

Shawano – 3,914 cases (+11) (53 deaths)

Sheboygan – 10,381 cases (+174) (79 deaths)

St. Croix – 4,923 cases (+20) (22 deaths)

Taylor - 1,470 cases (+9) (13 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,731 cases (+19) (24 deaths)

Vernon – 1,338 cases (+6) (17 deaths)

Vilas - 1,436 cases (+7) (19 deaths)

Walworth – 6,921 cases (+33) (70 deaths)

Washburn – 895 cases (+9) (8 deaths) (+1)

Washington – 10,329 cases (+8) (87 deaths)

Waukesha – 30,558 cases (+259) (284 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 3,900 cases (+1) (92 deaths)

Waushara – 1,830 cases (13 deaths)

Winnebago – 14,267 cases (+36) (138 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 5,025 cases (+22) (31 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 177 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 452 cases (26 deaths) (cases revised -8 by state)

Chippewa - 461 cases (+7) (8 deaths)

Delta – 2,394 cases (+18) (53 deaths)

Dickinson - 1,875 cases (+18) (51 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic - 680 cases (+6) (12 deaths)

Houghton – 1,487 cases (+9) (14 deaths)

Iron – 735 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Keweenaw – 67 cases (1 death)

Luce – 122 cases

Mackinac - 246 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marquette - 2,964 cases (+22) (44 deaths) (+2)

Menominee - 1,327 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Ontonagon – 271 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 188 cases (2 deaths)

Last week, the DHS published a new, interactive map online that shows COVID-19 virus cases and deaths by county, municipality, ZIP Code or school district (CLICK HERE). You can view cases and deaths by total numbers or per capita or deaths as a percentage of total cases. Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says it “offers new ways for people to understand COVID-19 activity within their communities.”

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

