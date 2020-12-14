CLEARING AND WIND-CHILLY

You may see some flurries or a light snow shower early this morning. Any flakes won’t last long as skies will begin to clear out. We’ll see more sunshine into the afternoon as an area of high pressure builds in from Minnesota.

Despite the brightening skies, temperatures will not climb much today. In fact, we’ll hold steady in the middle to upper 20s in many areas, which is more seasonable for this time of year. However, with a blustery northwest wind, the wind chills will be in the lower teens for most of the day. The wind will calm down this evening as overnight temperatures tumble. With the fresh snow on the ground across east-central Wisconsin, tonight’s lows will fall into the single digits.

Most of the week ahead looks quiet and dry. The jet stream is split across North America, which will allow the stronger storm systems to pass to the south and east of us. The next chance of precipitation will likely be a bout of snow showers passing through the area Friday night. Otherwise, high temperatures will climb back into the 30s from Wednesday through next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: SE 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Daybreak flakes. Decreasing clouds. Wind-chilly, with “feels-like temperatures” in the lower teens. HIGH: 26 (steady)

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Snappy cold. High clouds late. LOW: 7

TUESDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Cold, but calm. HIGH: 25 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cool. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Snow showers (or a mix) at NIGHT. HIGH: 38 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 36

