CLEARING AND WIND-CHILLY

Morning flakes have exited the area. We’ll see more sunshine through the afternoon as an area of high pressure builds in from Minnesota. Despite the brighter skies, temperatures aren’t climbing much today. In fact, we’ll hold steady in the middle 20s in many areas, which is more seasonable for this time of year. However, with a blustery northwest wind, the wind chills will be mainly in the lower teens.

The wind will calm down this evening as overnight temperatures tumble. With the fresh snow on the ground across east-central Wisconsin, tonight’s lows will fall into the single digits.

Most of the week ahead looks quiet and dry. The jet stream is split across North America, which will allow the stronger storm systems to pass to the south and east of us. The next chance of precipitation will likely be a bout of snow showers passing through the area Friday night. Otherwise, high temperatures will climb back into the 30s from Wednesday through next weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NW 10-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: SE 1-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Wind-chilly, with “feels-like temperatures” in the lower teens. HIGH: 26 (steady)

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Snappy cold. High clouds late. LOW: 7

TUESDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Cold, but calm. HIGH: 25 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cool. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Snow showers (or a mix) at NIGHT. HIGH: 38 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 36

