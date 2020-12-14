Advertisement

Application, qualifying details announced for UW System’s student health care worker initiative

(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - University of Wisconsin officials have released more details about the system’s COVID-19 student health care worker initiative.

The initiative, which was announced in late November by System President and former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson, will allow thousands of nursing students to earn experience and a tuition credit for agreeing to work in hospitals and other health care settings, as well as also helping to administer a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, UW System officials announced new details for the program, including qualifying criteria, deadlines, and how students can apply.

About 4,000 students are expected to be able to benefit from the initiative.

In order to qualify, UW system officials say students must:

  • Be enrolled at a University of Wisconsin System campus during the Spring 2021 semester
  • Work a minimum of 50 hours in a Wisconsin clinical or health care setting, such as a hospital, clinic, nursing home, long-term care facility, state or local health care facility, or state veterans home between the dates of December 1 2020 and February 1, 2021.
  • Meet health care licensure and certification requirements. Those requirements include a Registered Nurse (RN), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Certified Medical Assistant (CMA), Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Emergency Medical Technician (CEMT), or Nurse Aid. Any students who qualify as a CNA under the emergency rule which is currently in place are also able to participate. CLICK HERE to view the emergency rule announced by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Officials say the program is open to students who are currently employed, or who become employed in a Wisconsin clinical or health care setting

In order to be eligible for the tuition credit, students must present a letter from their employer that states the type of work and the hours worked to their respective campus Bursar’s Office no later than March 31, 2021.

Anyone who does qualify will be refunded $500 at the end of the Spring 2021 semester, according to officials. Only one $500 tuition refund will be given to eligible students.

Officials say Handshake, which will be promoted by the UW System to potential health care employers, can be used by students interested in becoming involved. Handshake is an online job listing and candidate management system.

At this time, officials are considering additional spring semester incentives for nursing student health care work.

