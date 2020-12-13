Advertisement

Wisconsin, Northern Iowa men’s basketball game cancelled

(WBAY)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers game against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Wednesday has been cancelled due to the Panthers not having enough players available, UNI announced on Twitter Sunday morning.

The Panthers cancelled their next two games, attributing the situation to a combination of injuries and COVID-19.

This was scheduled to be the last of the Badgers non-conference schedule before opening Big Ten play against Nebraska on Monday.

