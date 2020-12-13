Wisconsin, Northern Iowa men’s basketball game cancelled

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers game against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Wednesday has been cancelled due to the Panthers not having enough players available, UNI announced on Twitter Sunday morning.

Panther Men's Basketball has canceled Wednesday's game against Wisconsin and Saturday's game against Marshall.



More info🔽 https://t.co/Kwf8U60aBQ pic.twitter.com/Z6TquT8aII — UNI Basketball (@UNImbb) December 13, 2020

The Panthers cancelled their next two games, attributing the situation to a combination of injuries and COVID-19.

This was scheduled to be the last of the Badgers non-conference schedule before opening Big Ten play against Nebraska on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.