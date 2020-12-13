Advertisement

Wisconsin healthcare facilities prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccines

A CDC committee voted to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Now that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a COVID-19 vaccine, health care facilities around the state are in preparation mode.

Sunday morning on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY-TV, a Mayo Clinic family medicine doctor based out of La Crosse explained the vaccine is a two dose series, and side effects could be a mild fever, chills or a headache.

We’re learning these side effects aren’t an indication that you’ve contracted the virus from the vaccine.

“It’s actually a very good sign that your immunity and your immune system are being built well from the vaccine,” said Dr. Erin Morcomb. “A lot of people are a bit hesitant of how fast the vaccine has come out, but the nature of the vaccine and it being an MNRA vaccine, which is one that can be manufactured a lot quicker than some of our traditional vaccines, is one reason we’re able to make it so quickly and why we’re really recommending that people have it because it’s not made with any sort of live virus or anything like that. There are no virus particles where you could get COVID-19 from it.”

Dr. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says 75-80% of the population will need to get the vaccine before we can go back to normal.

