Tree down on Ashland Ave. between Howard and Walnut Streets, drivers asked to avoid the area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of South Ashland Avenue due to a fallen tree between Howard Street and Walnut Street.

According to Green Bay Police, the northbound lanes of South Ashland Avenue will be closed for the next few hours.

Officials say the preferred detour would be to take a right on Howard Street, head east to South Maple Street, take a left and then go north on S. Maple Avenue. That route will get you back to West Walnut Street.

Police add Wisconsin Public Service has been contacted since the tree has damaged a power pole.

The pole will be replaced shortly.

It is unknown if the replacement will cause any outages.

