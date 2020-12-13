Advertisement

Tree down on Ashland Ave. between Howard and Walnut Streets, drivers asked to avoid the area

(WTVG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of South Ashland Avenue due to a fallen tree between Howard Street and Walnut Street.

According to Green Bay Police, the northbound lanes of South Ashland Avenue will be closed for the next few hours.

Officials say the preferred detour would be to take a right on Howard Street, head east to South Maple Street, take a left and then go north on S. Maple Avenue. That route will get you back to West Walnut Street.

Police add Wisconsin Public Service has been contacted since the tree has damaged a power pole.

The pole will be replaced shortly.

It is unknown if the replacement will cause any outages.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin crosses milestone of 4,000 deaths from COVID-19
Gavel
Federal judge rejects Trump campaign lawsuit in Wisconsin
Dodge County man killed in Saturday afternoon crash
Parents and students protest in front of Green Bay Area Public School's main office wanting the...
Students, parents demand Green Bay public schools return to in-person learning
Police lights file graphic.
Man ejected, woman trapped after rollover crash in Casco Saturday

Latest News

Families invited to visit Santa at Austin Straubel Airport Sunday afternoon
Wisconsin, Northern Iowa men’s basketball game cancelled
Temperatures only rise to the uppers 20s and low 30s today, but it will be less windy.
CHILLY AND CLOUDY WITH SOME LATE FLURRIES NORTH
Police lights file graphic.
Man ejected, woman trapped after rollover crash in Casco Saturday