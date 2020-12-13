Students, parents demand Green Bay public schools return to in-person learning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students and parents gathered in front of the main office for Green Bay Area Public Schools on Saturday to voice their frustration with the school board.

All the students who spoke said remote learning has caused them to fall behind.

“They say virtual school is for our greater good, for our safety, [and] for our well being. But, tell me how is that true when there are over 15,000 students flunking,” Carlene, a student at Southwest High School, said as she was crying.

Dane Bergstrom, a junior at Preble High School, shared his struggles with the crowd.

“I began to develop the terrible trait of procrastination and started to forget how to truly study for a test. It’s my junior year, the hardest year yet, and I have the worst grades I’ve ever had in school,” Bergstrom said.

Other students spoke about the toll not having sports and extracurricular activities is having on their mental health and future.

“I know most staff are definitely trying, it’s not an attack on them,” Noah Becker, a senior at Green Bay West High School, said. “Students are trying too, but their grades aren’t representing it because how much can you do if you aren’t meeting in-person?”

Shelley Schurr discussed the challenges her daughter has faced learning remotely. Schurr has three children and at least one of them is enrolled in special education.

“I want Superintendent [Stephen] Murley to look me in the eye and tell me virtual learning is working for her,” Schurr said as she held back tears.

This rally was held two days before the Green Bay Area School Board is set to discuss its gating criteria and the possibility of loosening credit requirements for graduation.

As Action 2 News previously reported, 27 percent of grades for middle and high school students in the first six weeks of this year were a failing grade because of virtual learning.

GBAPS Superintendent Stephen Murley declined an interview after we reached out to him two days before Saturday’s planned rally.

His office did, however, send Action 2 News a statement that says in part, “I join district families in feeling frustrated that students are not in classrooms... As district leaders, our first priority continues to be the safety of students.”

Murley previously told us the district is also hearing from parents who support remote learning.

Below is a copy of his full statement:

“When the District started the school year with virtual learning, no one had anticipated that we would eventually have burden rates in Brown County of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 within a 14-day period. I join District families in feeling frustrated that students are not in classrooms, and understand how difficult it is to watch their children struggle with virtual learning and/or miss out on opportunities such as athletics, the school musical, and so much more. As District leaders, our first priority continues to be the safety of students and staff as we investigate ways to provide options for more students to attend school in-person. The recent downward trend in COVID-19 positive cases is allowing the District to open buildings to staff next week. The COVID-19 pandemic has been an ever shifting landscape, and we continue to be as responsive as possible to the changing dynamics.”

