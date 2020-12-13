Advertisement

No injuries reported after vehicle drives into church

No one was injured after a vehicle drove into a church Sunday in Little Chute.
No one was injured after a vehicle drove into a church Sunday in Little Chute.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say no one was injured after a vehicle drove into the building Sunday.

According to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, officials were called to the 1700 block of Progrant Road in the Village of Little Chute for a report of a vehicle versus a building accident on Sunday.

Officials say although the church was occupied at the time of the crash, no one was injured. Pictures identify the church as the United Methodist Zion Church.

In addition, police say the driver of the vehicle was shaken up, but wasn’t injured.

Members of the Little Chute Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Posted by Fox Valley Metro Police Department on Sunday, December 13, 2020

