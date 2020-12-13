Man ejected, woman trapped after rollover crash in Casco Saturday

CASCO, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are injured after a rollover crash in Kewaunee County Saturday night.

Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski said deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on STH 54 at South View Lane in the Town of Casco around 7:09 p.m.

Sheriff Joski said the 54-year-old driver of a 2001 Chevy SUV lost control after hitting a patch of ice on the road.

Sheriff Joski said the driver, from Forestville, was ejected after the vehicle crossed the center line heading west, hit the ditch and then rolled several times. The 54-year-old man suffered life-threating injuries and was taken to the hospital by Luxemburg Rescue.

Sheriff Joski said the passenger in the vehicle, a 55-year-old woman from Forestville, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Luxemburg Fire Department. She suffered non-life threatening injuries but was also taken to a hospital in Green Bay.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the accident.

