LIVE BLOG: Packers hope to clinch playoff spot Sunday, will need help from other teams

DETROIT, Mich. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers (9-3) will be on the road for the first time after two weeks and visit the Detroit Lions (5-7) at Ford Field Sunday afternoon.

This will be the Packers’ first road game against a team in the NFC North since Week 1, when they traveled to Minnesota and defeated the Vikings 43-34.

In Week 2, they hosted the Lions, and won 42-21. During that game, team officials say running back Aaron Jones had a career best 168 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, and also caught four passed for 68 yards and a touchdown. That performance led him to become the first player in team history to post +150 rushing yards, +2 rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown, and more than 65 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Davante Adams has had six receiving touchdowns in the last seven games played against the Lions.

With a win on Sunday and a loss by Minnesota at Tampa Bay, the Packers can clinch the NFC North. If the Vikings do win, Green Bay can still earn a playoff spot with a win and some losses by other teams.

Currently, the Packers lead the regular-season series against the Lions, 101-72-7, and have also won both postseason games against the Lions.

The Packers are coming off a 30-16 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Lions defeated the Chicago Bears last week 34-30.

The Lions are 1-4 while at home this season, and the Packers are 4-2 on the road.

On Friday, safety Darnell Savage, as well as receivers Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor were all ruled questionable for Sunday’s game.

On Saturday, the team activated running back AJ Dillon from the COVID-19 list, signed tight end Dominque Dafney to the active roster from the practice squad, and elevated both receiver Juwann Winfree and guard Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster.

Meanwhile, Jace Sternberger and Simon Stepaniak were ruled out earlier in the week.

The Lions also announced Kenny Golladay would miss his sixth straight game, and also ruled out Jeff Okudah.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. on FOX.

