How much snow did you get?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Parts of eastern Wisconsin received measurable snowfall Saturday, and the totals are now in.

As of 9:40 a.m. Sunday, December 13, the National Weather Service in Green Bay said St. Nazianz took the top spot, getting from 3-3.5 inches of snow Saturday.

Other areas who received more than an inch of snow included Denmark, Chilton, Two Rivers, Omro, Neenah, Oshkosh, Green Bay, Forestville and Darboy.

Green Bay Fun Fact: With 1.1" of snow in the past 18 hours, Green Bay is now up to 3.2" for the 20/21 snow season. At this time last year, Green Bay already had 23.0", which is a difference of 19.8". Officially, Green Bay is down 6" where it should be at this time of year. #wiwx — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) December 12, 2020

Here are the measurements listed on the National Weather Service website:

St. Nazianz (2 miles W) - 3 - 3.5 inches

Denmark - 2.5 inches

Chilton (0.5 miles E) - 2.0 inches

Two Rivers - 2.0 inches

Omro (1 mile WSW) - 1.6 inches

Neenah (1.1 miles ENE) - 1.6 inches

Two Rivers (4.1 miles WNW) - 1.5 inches

Oshkosh (2 miles W) - 1.5 inches

Oshkosh (1.8 miles N) - 1.3 inches

Oshkosh (1.6 miles ESE) - 1.3 inches

Forestville (4 miles E) - 1.2 inches

Darboy (3 miles SE) - 1.2 inches

Green Bay - 1.1 inches

Oshkosh - 1.0 inches

Kewaunee - 0.8 inches

Millhome (2 miles E) - 0.8 inches

Wrightstown (0.4 miles ENE) - 0.7 inches

Casco (0.4 miles NNW) - 0.7 inches

Appleton - 0.6 inches

Wild Rose (0.5 miles E) - 0.3 inches

Hancock (1.5 miles SW) - 0.1 inches

Fish Creek (3 miles S) - 0.1 inches

New London (2 miles SE) - 0.1 inches

Flintville (3.4 miles S) - 0.1 inches

Boulder Junction (9 miles ENE) - 0.1 inches

Waupaca (1 mile E) - 0.1 inches

CLICK HERE to submit your weather related pictures and videos.

CLICK HERE to get your First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.