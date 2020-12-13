How much snow did you get?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Parts of eastern Wisconsin received measurable snowfall Saturday, and the totals are now in.
As of 9:40 a.m. Sunday, December 13, the National Weather Service in Green Bay said St. Nazianz took the top spot, getting from 3-3.5 inches of snow Saturday.
Other areas who received more than an inch of snow included Denmark, Chilton, Two Rivers, Omro, Neenah, Oshkosh, Green Bay, Forestville and Darboy.
Here are the measurements listed on the National Weather Service website:
- St. Nazianz (2 miles W) - 3 - 3.5 inches
- Denmark - 2.5 inches
- Chilton (0.5 miles E) - 2.0 inches
- Two Rivers - 2.0 inches
- Omro (1 mile WSW) - 1.6 inches
- Neenah (1.1 miles ENE) - 1.6 inches
- Two Rivers (4.1 miles WNW) - 1.5 inches
- Oshkosh (2 miles W) - 1.5 inches
- Oshkosh (1.8 miles N) - 1.3 inches
- Oshkosh (1.6 miles ESE) - 1.3 inches
- Forestville (4 miles E) - 1.2 inches
- Darboy (3 miles SE) - 1.2 inches
- Green Bay - 1.1 inches
- Oshkosh - 1.0 inches
- Kewaunee - 0.8 inches
- Millhome (2 miles E) - 0.8 inches
- Wrightstown (0.4 miles ENE) - 0.7 inches
- Casco (0.4 miles NNW) - 0.7 inches
- Appleton - 0.6 inches
- Wild Rose (0.5 miles E) - 0.3 inches
- Hancock (1.5 miles SW) - 0.1 inches
- Fish Creek (3 miles S) - 0.1 inches
- New London (2 miles SE) - 0.1 inches
- Flintville (3.4 miles S) - 0.1 inches
- Boulder Junction (9 miles ENE) - 0.1 inches
- Waupaca (1 mile E) - 0.1 inches
