Families invited to visit Santa at Austin Straubel Airport Sunday afternoon

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Santa is taking time out of his busy pre-Christmas schedule to visit families at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel Airport Sunday afternoon.

The free event will be held at the Jet Air Group Hangar from 2-5 p.m.

Although it is free, organizers ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Paul’s Pantry and Oneida Emergency Food Pantry.

The event will also be following social distancing guidelines, and will also require everyone who comes to wear a mask.

Santa will be arriving at the event by helicopter.

