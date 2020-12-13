Dodge County man killed in Saturday afternoon crash

TOWNSHIP OF RUBICON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one man is dead following a two vehicle crash near Hartford early Saturday afternoon that caused State Highway 60 to be closed for about two hours.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to a crash on State Highway 60 near Jefferson Road around 12:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they say they found a small, eastbound SUV being driven by a 40-year-old Neosho man had entered the westbound lane after authorities say he lost control of the vehicle.

That’s when authorities say he was hit by a westbound pickup that was driven by a 50-year-old Horicon man, with his 11-year-old son also inside.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the eastbound was taken to a nearby hospital, and he died there. His identity hasn’t been released.

The driver of the other vehicle, as well as his son, were treated and released for their injuries at the hospital. Their identities were also not immediately released.

At this time, the crash is still being investigated, however authorities say road conditions, blowing snow, and wind were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.