Advertisement

Dodge County man killed in Saturday afternoon crash

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF RUBICON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one man is dead following a two vehicle crash near Hartford early Saturday afternoon that caused State Highway 60 to be closed for about two hours.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to a crash on State Highway 60 near Jefferson Road around 12:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they say they found a small, eastbound SUV being driven by a 40-year-old Neosho man had entered the westbound lane after authorities say he lost control of the vehicle.

That’s when authorities say he was hit by a westbound pickup that was driven by a 50-year-old Horicon man, with his 11-year-old son also inside.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the eastbound was taken to a nearby hospital, and he died there. His identity hasn’t been released.

The driver of the other vehicle, as well as his son, were treated and released for their injuries at the hospital. Their identities were also not immediately released.

At this time, the crash is still being investigated, however authorities say road conditions, blowing snow, and wind were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones and family.
Decorated combat veteran identified as pilot killed in fighter jet crash
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin coronavirus cases, deaths in line with 7-day averages
This August 2016 photo provided by the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of...
US carries out rare execution during presidential transition
Police lights file graphic.
Police investigating shooting outside Oshkosh bar
Joseph L Smits
De Pere man arrested on suspicion of 7th intoxicated driving offense

Latest News

Parents and students protest in front of Green Bay Area Public School's main office wanting the...
Students, parents demand Green Bay public schools return to in-person learning
Fire
No injuries reported following fire at Oconto’s Shiloh Lounge
Packers Salute to Service campaign drive-thru event at Lambeau Field on Saturday, December 12.
Packers honor veterans during drive-thru event
Wisconsin crosses milestone of 4,000 deaths from COVID-19