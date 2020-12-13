Consumer Alert: Beware of scam calls while last minute shopping

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Anyone who may still need to do some Christmas shopping should be aware of scammers who call trying to convince you there’s something wrong with your Amazon account, or warn you of a problem with your Apple device.

However, state officials say you shouldn’t pick up those calls, or call them back.

“The complaints we’re getting is that people are getting 30 calls a day. One of the things they do is tell you your Apple ID or your iCloud account is compromised, and they ask you to press 1 or another number to speak to a representative or end the call. That does not do either of those things to help resolve it, it just really ensures that you get a lot more calls. If you don’t recognize the number don’t pick it up. If it’s a real issue they’ll leave a voicemail for you,” says Lara Sutherlin with the Division of Consumer Protection.

If you have concerns there may be an issue, you should log into your Apple or Amazon account, or contact the company with a number you know is real, not one the scammers left.

Another reminder - state officials say to not believe calls or e-mails with a promise to get you a COVID-19 vaccine quickly.

The Better Business Bureau says it’s already had one report of a fake offer.

Here are three tips from the Federal Trade Commission to help you avoid a scam:

You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine You can’t pay to get early access to the vaccine No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, such as a private insurance company, will call you asking for your social security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine

