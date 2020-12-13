Advertisement

COLDER AND BLUSTERY ON MONDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As a cold front pushes across Wisconsin tonight, light snow showers are possible north of Highway 29. An inch or less of new snow could fall. That’s enough to create some slick spots, but shouldn’t cause widespread problems.

The clouds will continue overnight and lows will dip into the teens across northern areas with lower 20s expected elsewhere. Winds will turn blustery overnight, and a northwest breeze could gust to 25 mph on Monday. Chills will be in the single digits early and should stay in the teens during the day. Highs will only top out in the mid 20s.

Skies should turn sunny over the course of Monday, and the wind will weaken overnight. That will set the stage for a rather chilly night with lows in the single digits to mid teens. Winds will be lighter on Tuesday, but clouds return and highs will be in the mid 20s once again. The rest of the week should be milder with lower 30s returning for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is even milder, but breezy and cloudy ahead of our next weathermaker. The work week should be dry, but there’s a chance for rain or snow showers as we start next weekend. Stay tuned this week for details...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

TUESDAY: N/E 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Spotty light snow north. 1″ or less. Slick spots may develop. Turning brisk. LOW: 20

MONDAY: Skies become mostly sunny. Chilly and blustery. HIGH 25 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Still cold, but with lighter winds. HIGH: 25 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Slightly milder with decreasing clouds. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Turning breezy and mostly cloudy. Mild for mid-December. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain or snow showers possible. Blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, but seasonably mild. HIGH: 35

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin crosses milestone of 4,000 deaths from COVID-19
Parents and students protest in front of Green Bay Area Public School's main office wanting the...
Students, parents demand Green Bay public schools return to in-person learning
Gavel
Federal judge rejects Trump campaign lawsuit in Wisconsin
Dodge County man killed in Saturday afternoon crash
Police lights file graphic.
Man ejected, woman trapped after rollover crash in Casco Saturday

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Less windy today, flurries possible to the north tonight
First Alert Forecast: Less windy today, flurries possible to the north tonight
Temperatures only rise to the uppers 20s and low 30s today, but it will be less windy.
CHILLY AND CLOUDY WITH SOME LATE FLURRIES NORTH
First Alert Weather meteorologists
CHILLY AND CLOUDY WITH SOME LATE FLURRIES NORTH
First Alert Weather meteorologists
LESS WIND AND SOME SUNSHINE FOR SUNDAY