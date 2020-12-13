COLDER AND BLUSTERY ON MONDAY

As a cold front pushes across Wisconsin tonight, light snow showers are possible north of Highway 29. An inch or less of new snow could fall. That’s enough to create some slick spots, but shouldn’t cause widespread problems.

The clouds will continue overnight and lows will dip into the teens across northern areas with lower 20s expected elsewhere. Winds will turn blustery overnight, and a northwest breeze could gust to 25 mph on Monday. Chills will be in the single digits early and should stay in the teens during the day. Highs will only top out in the mid 20s.

Skies should turn sunny over the course of Monday, and the wind will weaken overnight. That will set the stage for a rather chilly night with lows in the single digits to mid teens. Winds will be lighter on Tuesday, but clouds return and highs will be in the mid 20s once again. The rest of the week should be milder with lower 30s returning for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is even milder, but breezy and cloudy ahead of our next weathermaker. The work week should be dry, but there’s a chance for rain or snow showers as we start next weekend. Stay tuned this week for details...

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

TUESDAY: N/E 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Spotty light snow north. 1″ or less. Slick spots may develop. Turning brisk. LOW: 20

MONDAY: Skies become mostly sunny. Chilly and blustery. HIGH 25 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Still cold, but with lighter winds. HIGH: 25 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Slightly milder with decreasing clouds. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Turning breezy and mostly cloudy. Mild for mid-December. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain or snow showers possible. Blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, but seasonably mild. HIGH: 35

