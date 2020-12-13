CHILLY AND CLOUDY WITH SOME FLURRIES NORTH

Skies will be mostly cloudy today, but some broken clouds may allow some sunshine to peek through the clouds. It will be chilly and less windy than yesterday. The temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s this afternoon. As a cold front pushes across Wisconsin later today and into tonight, light snow showers are possible north of highway 29. An inch or less of snow will fall, but that’s still enough to cause some slick spots.

Tomorrow will be colder and brisk with temperatures in the 20s throughout the day and wind chills feeling more like the teens. Brisk northwest wind will gust up to 20 mph. Colder teens and single digits are expected Monday night, making Tuesday the coldest morning of the week. Much of the week will be pretty quiet. Late in the week or next weekend there may be some rain or snow showers. Stay tuned this week for details...

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: W 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

SUNDAY: Broken Clouds. Late afternoon light snow... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 31

TONIGHT: Spotty light snow north. 1″ or less. Slick spots may develop. Turning brisk. LOW: 21

MONDAY: Skies become mostly sunny. Chilly and blustery. HIGH 25 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold... lighter wind. HIGH: 25 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly milder. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Turning breezy and mostly cloudy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain or snow showers possible. Blustery. HIGH: 36

