Oshkosh police look for man who tried to get 13-year-old girl into his car

Oshkosh Police say a man tried to get a 13-year-old girl into this Chevy Cruz on Dec. 9, 2020. The car doesn't have a front license plate. There were scratches on the front passenger-side door.(Oshkosh Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are trying to identify and find a man who tried to get a 13-year-old to get into his car Wednesday afternoon. The man also asked the girl to have sex with him.

Oshkosh police say it happened at about 2:05 P.M. near Scott Ave. and Frederick St.

He was described as a white man about 40 years old. He had a black goatee. Wednesday afternoon he wore a gray zip-up sweatshirt and had a gray baseball cap which he wore backwards.

He was driving a silver Chevy Cruz. It did not have a front license plate and there were some scratches on the front door on the passenger side.

Anyone who can help investigators find the man or has information about the incident should contact Oshkosh police by calling (920) 236-5700 and selecting Option 1. You can also use the P3 tip app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play to provide an anonymous tip through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

