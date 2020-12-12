Advertisement

No injuries reported following fire at Oconto’s Shiloh Lounge

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say no one was injured during a fire late Friday evening at The Shiloh Lounge in Oconto.

According to members of Oconto Fire Rescue, crews were called to the business at 8:49 p.m. for a report of smoke in the building and coming from the basement, and that flames were also visible.

The building is also home to a residential unit located upstairs.

When crews arrived, they found everyone had evacuated, and small flames coming from the front corner of the building.

After knocking the fire down, crews put out hot spots, and looked for fire extension inside the building.

Officials say about 29 firefighters responded to the scene from various apartments.

Fire officials say they believe the incident was caused by mishandling of smoking materials.

