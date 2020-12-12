LESS WIND AND SOME SUNSHINE FOR SUNDAY

The snow has stopped falling, and the wind will subside and turn northwesterly overnight. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, but we should see some sunny breaks on Sunday morning. Lows tonight will settle into the teens to mid 20s. Clouds may increase late Sunday with highs staying in the lower 30s.

As a cold front pushes across the state at night, light snow showers could develop... especially NORTH of Green Bay. Any accumulation should be limited to around an inch or less. A northwest breeze will pick up behind the front on Monday. Despite a mostly sunny afternoon, temperatures will likely stay in the 20s all day. There will also be a blustery northwest wind gusting to 25 mph, making it feel like it’s in the teens throughout the afternoon.

The clouds will return on Tuesday, but it should be dry with lighter winds. Tuesday morning is probably our coldest of the week, with lows generally in the teens... single digits north. Afternoon highs will stay in the mid 20s once again. Temperatures should begin to trend milder towards the end of next week. Highs will get to near 30 on Wednesday with lower 30s Thursday. The work week looks dry, but there are signs of another strong storm system impacting our weather by next weekend. Stay tuned for details...

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: W 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, but dry. Some slippery spots remain. Wind diminishes. LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Sunny breaks in the morning, more clouds late. At night, light snow... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Skies become mostly sunny. Chilly and blustery. HIGH 26 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold... lighter wind. HIGH: 25 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly milder. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Turning breezy and mostly cloudy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain or snow showers possible. Blustery. HIGH: 36

