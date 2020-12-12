Advertisement

Green Bay lights up parks for Wandering Winter Wonderland

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Santa’s elves aren’t the only ones keeping busy this time of year. The Green Bay Parks Department announced the new Wandering Winter Wonderland program which will light up a different park each year during the holiday season.

This year, lights dominate St. James Park off Monroe Ave.

And to specifically honor health care workers during the pandemic, Baird Place Park at the corner of E. Mason St. and Webster Ave. is also lit. The park is within sight of Bellin and HSHS St. Vincent hospitals, and the display is dominated by blue lights.

The parks will light up every night from 5 to 10 P.M. from December 18 to January 18.

