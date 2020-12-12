GBAPSD leaders weigh in on online learning ahead of community rally

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Parents in the Green Bay Area Public School District are rallying this weekend to re-open the schools.

It comes ahead of a meeting next week, where school board members will look at a number of measures to determine when kids can come back, in-person.

“We’re seeing some success across the country frankly with opening up schools to younger children,” said Governor Tony Evers during a media briefing on COVID-19 on Thursday.

He acknowledged the woes of online learning saying the “present situation is less than divine.”

However, he’s left the decision to be in-person or online up to local school districts.

For Green Bay Public Schools, the school board set gating criteria back in October that is currently keeping students from returning to the classroom.

“I would like to see us work with the gating criteria in a more realistic fashion that addresses and balances the risks of being in school and out of school,” said Board Member, Rhonda Sitnikau.

Action 2 News has told you about many challenges families are facing, from students’ mental health to failing grades.

Those are a couple of the reasons why parents are rallying Saturday outside the district office, asking the school board to open schools.

“It’s for parents, students, grandparents, neighbors, anybody that knows a child that they feel should be in school, back in school, should consider attending,” said Melissa Stitz, who helped organize the rally.

Superintendent Stephen Murley told us last week he’s heard from parents on both sides.

“I’ve got probably just as many folks that are writing to us and saying, you know, please do not reopen the schools as I have writing to us and saying, please open the schools yesterday,” said Murley.

The school board meets on Monday, where it plans to revisit gating criteria to move between learning models and take a look at adjusting graduation requirements.

“We all want to get back to in person learning where the variance is, is when, how and why it’s going to look the way that it does,” said School Board Vice President, Kristina Shelton.

