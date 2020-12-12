Fond du Lac County COVID-19 testing site extended into March

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Health Department says the community COVID-19 testing site at the county fairgrounds will remain open through the first week of March.

The health department is partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to keep the testing site open. It will be Thursdays from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. from December 17 through March 4, with exceptions for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve:

December 17

January 7, 14, 21, 28

February 4, 11, 18, 25

March 4

The community testing site is for any Wisconsin resident age 5 or older who’s been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms. The list of symptoms is pretty broad, so it’s easy to request testing: Sore throat, runny nose, cough, headache, muscle aches, chills, difficulty breathing, fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.

National Guard members will do the testing. You will be asked for some contact and demographic information but no ID is required. Children need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can give consent for the test (children under 5 will be referred to the family’s pediatrician or health care provider).

This is a drive-through test site. You’ll stay in your vehicle the entire time. (If you don’t have a vehicle, you can still get tested at the site.) Masks are required.

The health department says the lines can get long, so you should be prepared to wait. There are no restroom facilities for the public on-site, and it’s recommended you have plenty of gas in the vehicle’s tank.

The health department reserves the right to close the testing site early any day it reaches a daily testing capacity.

