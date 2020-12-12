FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR SNOW & WIND TODAY

A potent winter storm is passing to our south today. As it does it is creating very gusty wind and periods of snow (plus some mix lakeside). The snow will continue through the remainder of the day. The heaviest snowfall amounts (2-6″) will be in Calumet, eastern Fond du lac, western Manitowoc, and western Sheboygan counties. Lesser amounts (1-4″) will fall near the Fox Cities, Green Bay, and southern Door County. Directly along the lakeshore, milder temperatures will lead to some rain or wintry mix and therefore lead to lower snowfall totals. Areas north and west of Green Bay will see little to no snow.

The wind gusts today will be as high as 40 mph and due to their northeasterly direction will cause water to back up into the southern portions of the Bay. This may cause minor flooding and erosion in Oconto and Brown counties. . In addition larger waves on Lake Michigan will have a similar effect along the shore of Sheboygan county. Winds will turn to the northwest overnight and slow, bringing the flooding threat to an end.

Sunday will be quieter in the wake of today’s storm system. Skies will be partly sunny and it will be less windy. As a cold front pushes across the state overnight, there may be some light snow showers across the north.

Next week begins colder. Throughout the week there will be a few chances for flurries but no major winter storms in the outlook past today.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE-N 20-40 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: Periods of snow. Slippery travel across eastern Wisconsin... Dry in the Northwoods. Very windy! HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Evening snow end. Cloudy skies. slippery spots remain. Slowing wind. LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Light snow NORTH at night? HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. More clouds at night. HIGH 27 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Some sun, but cold. HIGH: 25 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers or flurries. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. A chance of NIGHT snow showers. HIGH: 34

