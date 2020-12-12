“DUCK STRONG” COVID-19 patient released from hospital after 84 days

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna woman is back home after spending 84 days in the hospital battling COVID-19. Her recovery is a huge victory for the staff at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital and led to a surprise send-off Friday afternoon.

As she was led out of the Appleton hospital in a wheelchair, 60-year-old Nancy Van Dyn Hoven was celebrating a victory over COVID-19 that she says was a true fight.

“It hasn’t been easy, ups and downs, but there’s so many wonderful people who work here that took such good care of me, and I really appreciate everybody that went above and beyond,” she said.

During nearly 3 months in the hospital, she relied on the hospital staff for support.

Upon her release, they joined friends and family lining the hallways and cheering her all the way to the door.

“It really warms the heart to have somebody like this be able to leave this hospital after being ill for such a long time and being here. We’re all rallying for her, and this just really helps to boost morale because we have seen a lot of death from COVID,” Dr. Anthony Ziemet said.

Some people held up signs thanking health care workers, and others wore T-shirts saying “Duck Strong,” since Duck is Van Dyn Hoven’s nickname.

“It was just amazing to see so many people who showed up. It’s just amazing,” Van Dyn Hoven said. “I just had no clue that there were that many people who cared. So that was just really heartfelt.”

The best part is, Van Dyn Hoven was able to keep a promise she made to herself.

“I had a goal from day one: I want to be home for Christmas. So, I met my goal.”

Van Dyn Hoven will continue to receive therapy a couple of days a week. It’s possible she won’t know the long-term implications of having COVID for at least a couple of years.

