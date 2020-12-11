Wisconsin coronavirus cases, deaths in line with 7-day averages

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported fewer than 4,000 new coronavirus cases Friday. The state received 11,045 test results and 34.93% of them were positive for 3,858 positive tests. That’s close to the 7-day average of 3,629 new cases per day, and the positivity rate is only a couple percentage points higher than the 7-day average of 32.91%.

The state received more than 10,000 test results five of the past 7 days, a sign that more people are getting tested after the state saw a drop-off as people returned from the Thanksgiving holiday. New cases were identified in 70 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

The state reported 47 more deaths related to COVID-19. The state is averaging 52 COVID-19 deaths a day over the past 7 days, the lowest that moving average has been since December 3. However, the death rate held steady at 0.93% after climbing there Thursday after falling to a low of 0.84% on November 18.

The latest deaths were in Barron (3), Buffalo, Calumet, Columbia (4), Dane (3), Douglas (4), Dunn, Fond du Lac (3), Green, Green Lake, Kenosha (2), Marathon (3), Milwaukee (4), Monroe, Oneida, Pierce, Rock, Sheboygan (3), Washington (2), Waukesha (6), Waupaca and Winnebago counties. The death count was revised for Chippewa County.

Cases and deaths by county in Wisconsin are listed later in this article.

Wisconsin is very likely to cross 4,000 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday. Wisconsin reported fewer than 9 deaths a day only six times in the last 2 months. The state passed 3,000 deaths 20 days ago.

Since February 5, almost 430,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus which causes COVID-19. There are 2,231,765 who tested negative.

Currently, there are 50,264 active cases diagnosed in the last 30 days who haven’t been medically cleared, which is 11.7% of all cases dating back to February. Another 375,627 (87.4%) are considered recovered (86.8%). The DHS says that general “recovered” category includes some people still feel lingering effects from their COVID-19 infection.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state reported 145 more people hospitalized for serious COVID-19 symptons since Thursday’s report, bringing the total number of people ever hospitalized for COVID-19 to 19,020, or 4.4% of all known cases. The 7-day average is 154 hospitalizations per day, so that metric is below average.

We should get updated figures on current hospitalizations later Friday afternoon, but Thursday the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported there were 1,484 COVID-19 patients in the state’s 134 hospitals, with 332 of them in intensive care.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals are treating 84 COVID-19 patients, 14 in intensive care. The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 111 COVID-19 patients, 28 in ICU.

Daily changes in hospitalization numbers take deaths and discharges into account.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 9 patients Friday, two fewer than Wednesday. The field hospital takes patients who are close to being released from the hospital but not quite ready, such as those who are ambulatory but still need oxygen, to ease the caseload at overwhelmed hospitals.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA reports 162 ICU beds are open, or 11.1% of all the state’s ICU beds, which is less than Wednesday, while 15.7% of all hospital beds are open, which is a very slight improvement over Wednesday.

The Fox Valley region, which serves 8 counties, has 18 ICU beds (17.3%) and 14.7% of all beds open. The Northeast region, serving 7 counties, has 16 ICU beds (7.7%) and 16.6% of all beds open.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The latest report on personal protective equipment (PPE) shows 18 of the state’s 134 hospitals have less than a week’s supply of gowns, 13 are short on paper medical masks, 10 have less than 7 days’ worth of goggles, and 9 are in need of N95 masks.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Wisconsin*

Adams – 1,171 cases (+5) (9 deaths)

Ashland – 857 cases (+28) (12 deaths)

Barron – 3,964 cases (+33) (49 deaths) (+3)

Bayfield - 799 cases (+12) (16 deaths)

Brown – 24,120 cases (+99) (149 deaths)

Buffalo – 900 cases (+7) (6 deaths) (+1)

Burnett – 889 cases (+13) (15 deaths)

Calumet – 4,319 cases (+26) (30 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa – 5,373 cases (+59) (57 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Clark – 2,471 cases (+28) (44 deaths)

Columbia – 3,813 cases (+53) (19 deaths) (+4)

Crawford – 1,441 cases (10 deaths)

Dane – 30,032 cases (+168) (112 deaths) (+3)

Dodge – 9,503 cases (+120) (87 deaths)

Door - 1,771 cases (+20) (11 deaths)

Douglas – 2,520 cases (+25) (12 deaths) (+4)

Dunn – 3,101 cases (+38) (17 deaths) (+1)

Eau Claire – 8,369 cases (+43) (65 deaths)

Florence - 372 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 9,446 cases (+89) (59 deaths) (+3)

Forest - 777 cases (+6) (20 deaths)

Grant – 3,792 cases (+27) (68 deaths)

Green – 1,963 cases (+35) (8 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 1,260 cases (+11) (9 deaths) (+1)

Iowa - 1,453 cases (+19) (5 deaths)

Iron - 398 cases (+15) (10 deaths)

Jackson - 2,024 cases (+12) (6 deaths)

Jefferson – 5,927 cases (+55) (45 deaths)

J uneau - 2,144 cases (+33) (7 deaths)

Kenosha – 10,661 cases (+69) (174 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee - 1,807 cases (+12) (22 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,015 cases (+67) (42 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,140 cases (+10) (4 deaths)

Langlade - 1,639 cases (+9) (29 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,145 cases (+22) (36 deaths)

Manitowoc – 5,417 cases (+43) (38 deaths)

Marathon – 10,794 cases (+117) (142 deaths) (+3)

Marinette - 3,258 cases (+28) (36 deaths)

Marquette – 1,089 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Menominee - 635 cases (+22) (8 deaths)

Milwaukee – 75,851 (+648) (810 deaths) (+4)

Monroe - 2,993 cases (+43) (20 deaths) (+1)

Oconto – 3,459 cases (+40) (33 deaths)

Oneida - 2,578 cases (+44) (45 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 14,766 cases (+105) (138 deaths)

Ozaukee - 5,442 cases (+69) (43 deaths)

Pepin – 562 cases (+24) (5 deaths)

Pierce – 2,545 cases (+30) (21 deaths) (+1)

Polk – 2,610 cases (+48) (19 deaths)

Portage – 5,067 cases (+30) (43 deaths)

Price – 841 cases (+11) (4 deaths)

Racine – 15,452 cases (+106) (214 deaths)

Richland - 961 cases (+6) (13 deaths)

Rock – 10,458 cases (+120) (101 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,001 cases (+8) (11 deaths)

Sauk – 3,991 cases (+52) (21 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,017 cases (+10) (8 deaths)

Shawano – 3,868 cases (+22) (53 deaths)

Sheboygan – 10,010 cases (+67) (78 deaths) (+3)

St. Croix – 4,812 cases (+53) (22 deaths)

Taylor - 1,437 cases (+14) (12 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,696 cases (+27) (23 deaths)

Vernon – 1,309 cases (+8) (15 deaths)

Vilas - 1,411 cases (+12) (19 deaths)

Walworth – 6,772 cases (+85) (63 deaths)

Washburn – 859 cases (+16) (7 deaths)

Washington – 10,107 cases (+121) (86 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha – 29,837 cases (+338) (276 deaths) (+6)

Waupaca – 3,864 cases (+17) (92 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 1,810 cases (+7) (13 deaths)

Winnebago – 14,097 cases (+141) (137 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 4,905 cases (+54) (31 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 175 cases (+4) (1 death)

Baraga - 455 cases (+12) (26 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa - 446 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Delta – 2,366 cases (+7) (53 deaths)

Dickinson - 1,845 cases (+18) (49 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Gogebic - 668 cases (+11) (11 deaths)

Houghton – 1,461 cases (+15) (13 deaths)

Iron – 729 cases (+2) (31 deaths)

Keweenaw – 67 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 122 cases

Mackinac - 244 cases (+3) (1 death)

Marquette - 2,911 cases (+19) (40 deaths)

Menominee - 1,316 cases (+5) (21 deaths)

Ontonagon – 269 cases (14 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Schoolcraft - 189 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Earlier this week, the DHS published a new, interactive map online that shows COVID-19 virus cases and deaths by county, municipality, ZIP Code or school district (CLICK HERE). You can view cases and deaths by total numbers or per capita or deaths as a percentage of total cases. Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says it “offers new ways for people to understand COVID-19 activity within their communities.”

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

