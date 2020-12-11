Advertisement

WIAC releases update for Winter Sports return

Conference voted to resume winter sports competition for the 2020-21 season in February contingent upon testing.
WIAC Picture
WIAC Picture(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Council of Chancellors released a statement on Friday.

The conference has voted to resume winter sports competition for the 2020-21 season in February contingent upon the securing of ongoing COVID-19 testing.

“WIAC leadership, athletic directors, coaches, and Chancellors throughout the conference are committed to safety and the preservation of student-athletes’ experiences. We have more work to do. However, I appreciate the collaborative spirit and the determination we share as we move toward the launch of a winter sports season,” UW Oshkosh Chancellor and Council of Chancellors President Andy Leavitt said.

The plan requires all WIAC institutions to secure testing for student-athletes, support staff, and game officials. However, all things may be adjusted due to the ever-changing pandemic.

The schedule will be conference only and begin on February 1.

